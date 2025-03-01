Man’s Girlfriend Asked Him To Babysit Her Daughter On The Weekends, But He Refused Since It’s His Only Time Off

A relationship with a single parent may come with additional responsibilities.

This man started a relationship with an old flame, but she has a daughter.

The girlfriend wants him to babysit her daughter while she’s at work, but he doesn’t want to.

Read the story below for more details.

AITA for refusing to babysit my girlfriends daughter? I’ve been seeing this girl for awhile. We used to date in middle school. We reconnected about 10 months back, and we started dating again.

This man’s girlfriend has a daughter, and the father is involved.

It’s been pretty cool. She does have a daughter now, and the father is definitely involved, but I try not to get between them out of respect. I’m not trying to play daddy when daddy is in her life.

He does a few things for her daughter.

She’s a cool little girl. I do hold her, feed her, occasionally. I buy her a couple of necessities, nothing crazy. I stay in the car or room with her when mom leaves the room for a second. Just some basic stuff.

But he doesn’t babysit.

I never babysit. I feel that’s not my responsibility. Of course, when she’s there, I act accordingly, but I feel any responsibilities outside of that isn’t my own.

He refused to give up his weekend to babysit her daughter.

She is asking if I can start babysitting on the weekends. The father apparently is starting to work weekends, and so does she. I told her I would let her know.

He believes that it’s not his responsibility to babysit her child.

But I don’t think that’s a problem that I should have to take care of. It’s the only time of the week I get to myself. Why should I have to sacrifice my free time? AITA?

It’s nice that the mom trusts him to babysit, but I understand why he doesn’t want to lose all of his free time.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

A single mother speaks up.

It’s not a reasonable request, says this person.

This user reminds him that he’s not the stepdad.

While this person thinks the expectation here is too high.

And lastly, here’s a simple but honest opinion.

Babysitting every weekend is a big responsibility for a new boyfriend.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.