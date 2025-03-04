Man’s Horrible Cheating Ex Wanted Him To Continue Paying Her Bills Because She Was Jobless, But He Cut Her Off Anyway

Imagine dating someone, thinking that you love them, trying to provide a good life for them, and then finding out they were cheating on you. Would you keep paying their bills even after you broke up?

Ex so entitled she thinks I should be paying bills for her and the guy she cheated with. Found out my girlfriend of 11 years was cheating me with an unemployed dude, of all people. I’m not rich but I provided her a good lifestyle.

Paid most of her bills. Provided a nice place. Nails and hair done regularly. Dates every weekend. Couple vacations a year. She got used to that lifestyle and wanted to keep living it despite cheating with a broke dude.

She didn’t admit to the cheating. I caught on to it. Once it was clear I was done with her, the entitlement really started to show.

She said because I had family in the area and she didn’t, I should move out but continue paying the bills to give her and the new guy a chance to get on their feet.

She also insisted on keeping my dogs, told me I could only see my own dogs if I asked the new guy. But since they didn’t have any money, I needed to continue paying for food and vet bills. Instead, I kicked her out and kept my dogs.

At that point she was angry. And still felt entitled to my income. After I kicked her out of my place she claimed she was forced to quit her job because I forced her to relocate. And then she tried to sue me for lost wages. Which didn’t work out in her favor. You’d think she’d stop at this point but she didn’t.

She contacted my work and threatened to sue them, stating “your employees actions cost me everything” and tried to insist they “settle outside of court with her for $100,000 (she didn’t make that much money).

Instead my work filed harassment charges against her. You’d think she’d stop at that point. But she didn’t.

She started messaging every family member of mine that she could find. Told them I cost her everything out of spite just because she moved on with someone else, and that the least they could do is send her money to help her get a place and pay rent.

When that didn’t work, she went online and begged for people to send money to her cash app to help her with a place to live, and claimed it was a domestic violence situation.

I don’t understand how she doesn’t understand that any financial support I gave her would end if she cheated on me. We weren’t married. We don’t have kids. I’ve supported her for years.

I owe her nothing. I really don’t owe it to her to help her and her new relationship get on their feet and establish themselves. Which seems to come as a shock to her.

