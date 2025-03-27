Neighbor Makes A Face And Ignores Him Because He Refused To Use The Dirty ‘Pet’ Elevator And Entered The ‘Human’ Elevator With His Rescue Dog Instead. So The Dog Owner Hits The Wrong Floor On The Elevator On Purpose.

Not everyone likes dogs, but in this man’s case, almost no one likes his dog where he lives.

He lives in a country where people frown upon dogs and their owners, and when faced with a particularly annoying situation, he decided to exercise some petty revenge.

Let’s see what happened.

Lady dislikes my dog I live in a country where dogs are generally disliked, if not outright hated. There have been multiple incidents of locals (or sometimes the police) shooting stray dogs where volunteers would go feed them. Kids shout, kick or throw objects at them. Adults cross the street if they see one in the distance. It’s both sad and infuriating.

For dog owners, this can be hard to endure without confrontation.

I adopted a rescue last year and she’s incredibly sweet and well behaved. Other people hardly believe she lived on the streets and then in a shelter for years, and only came into our lives less than six months ago. She was very shy at the beginning, and would get easily scared. The first time one of us clapped their hands she ran away to her bed, cowering.

Things got better with patience and care. But not everyone understands.

She’s slowly growing into a playful confident dog, and it’s beautiful to see. Our building has a service elevator that people with dogs are supposed to take. But sometimes, it’s full of trash, cleaning supplies or construction equipment, so we take one of the regular ones. Someone from the building staff suggested it themselves on one such occasion, so although I am aware I’m “breaking the rules” I found it’s generally accepted.

He doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but someone seemed displeased.

As I entered the “human” elevator, a local lady came into the elevator lobby, looked at me and Big Ears and she made the most disgusted face. I got pretty annoyed, but waited to see if she would come in. She didn’t say anything, just stared at us outside the elevator with a curled lip. So I pushed the button to my floor, and as soon as the doors started closing she called the elevator. The doors opened again, obviously, and my annoyance grew.

The lady is clearly a cat person.

I would have expected at least a “sorry”, but as a dog owner of course I don’t register as people. All of this for context to the smallest pettiest revenge ever: before getting out of the elevator, I pushed the button to the 20th floor. The other elevator was on the 17th, so for sure I took entire seconds from her!

He broke the rules and she was not polite. In my opinion, the dog behaved better than both of them.

