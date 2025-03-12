Mom Doesn’t Trust Her Ex To Take Their Son On A Trip Out Of The Country, So She Told Her Son That His Dad Lied To Him

All I can say about this story is that it’s a good thing this woman and her ex aren’t together anymore…

AITA for telling my 4 year old son that his dad lied about them going skiing? “Last year I let my ex take our 4 year old son abroad to visit his family. It ended up being a huge nightmare because he didn’t bring our son home the day he told me he would and no one would answer my calls. I was terrified and I don’t want to ever relieve that experience again.

She doesn’t want her son to go on another international trip with her ex.

The reason they flew home later than my ex said is because my ex’s dad had a heart attack. I understand it was a difficult situation and he didn’t do it on purpose but it’s going to take time for me to trust him again. This year he’s been telling our son he’s going to take him skiing. This would be another international trip and there’s no way in hell I’m going to let him take our son abroad again so the trip isn’t going to happen.

This wasn’t going well…

We’ve been fighting over it for the last three months because he’s been trying to emotionally blackmail me into agreeing. Our son is very excited to go and my ex has been refusing to tell him that they’re no longer going.

She took all the blame for this one.

Honestly he shouldn’t have told him they were going in the first place so now I look like the bad guy because I had to tell our son that they weren’t going and that his dad lied. He’s devastated and it took me hours to get him to stop crying when I first told him so part of me really doesn’t like my ex right now. My ex is angry that I won’t budge on the trip and that I told our son he was lying as our son is very upset with him. AITA?”

Her ex didn’t really lie. He just wasn’t able to follow through with the trip because she wouldn’t let him. It would’ve been better if she’s actually told her child the real reason he can’t go – she’s scared.

