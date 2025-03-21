Mom Gets One Child A Speciality Embroidered Jacket For Christmas, But This Teen Is Already Regretting Saying “Yes” When Her Twin Sister Asked To Borrow It

If you got something you really loved as a gift, would you be willing to let someone borrow it? That’s the question one twin is asking in today’s story.

The problem is that she already agreed to let her twin sister borrow the gift, but now she thinks she messed up and should’ve said “no” instead of “yes.”

Let’s see why she’s rethinking this decision.

WIBTAH if I go back on my word and don’t let my twin wear my clothes? Hello! I need a little bit of guidance here. So my twin (19NB) and I (19F) are back home for the weekend from college. As a Christmas present, I got an embroidered jacket from a small specialty website. It actually took so long to deliver that my mom didn’t tell me she ordered it, so I wouldn’t be upset if it never arrived. I was super ecstatic when I got home, and immediately went to open the package. The jacket is SO beautiful—gold and black and embroidered with dragons and swirling clouds!!

Her twin was just as excited.

My twin comes over and seems super excited for me, but then immediately asks if they could wear it for a date with their boyfriend tonight? I say “yes, of course!!” instantly because we share clothes a lot, but I’m really starting to regret that. Twin is SO excited about the jacket, and they wear it out to get breakfast and run errands with our dad.

Loaning the twin the jacket might’ve been a bad idea.

I got nervous about the way they ate while wearing the jacket (holding drippy foods over the jacket in the car while on their phone), and reminded them a couple times to be sure to take care of it. I joked a little bit about them having to buy me a new one if it gets stained, which I think only annoyed them. Twin said they’d be sure to take it off while eating dinner, but I really can’t be sure they’ll remember?? They just seem to be really dismissive whenever I comment about it.

There’s another problem.

And then just recently they let it slip that they’ll actually be staying the night with their boyfriend, whose family smokes. (I didn’t realize this when I agreed!) I don’t know if the smell attaches to clothing that quickly overnight, but I’d be so devastated if my new jacket smells of smoke before I even get a chance to try it on.

It may not be worth starting an argument.

The problem is that I know my sib will get defensive if I bring up reasons like their messy eating or their boyfriend’s smoking family. They are just SO EXCITED about being able to wear my new jacket for the evening, so it feels wrong of me to needlessly ruin their excitement and cause a petty argument over something as small as clothing. And you know what? My sib looks SO cool in the jacket, like way cooler than I know I’ll ever look in it.

She knows she’s a little jealous.

I also think I’m holding more resentment than I realize about them “taking” the first wear of my new jacket from me. I’m worried that my concerns come from a place of possessiveness or insecurity, and I don’t want to feed into that if so. So, WIBTAH if I go back on my word?

It seems like saying “yes” was the wrong decision. It’s too bad mom didn’t get them matching jackets since they both like this jacket so much.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s not her twin’s jacket.

Her twin is selfish.

Her twin never should’ve asked.

She should talk to her twin.

Seriously, why isn’t she wearing it?

It’s rude to use someone else’s gift before they get to use it.

And it’s ok for some things to just be yours.

