Mom Throws A Birthday Party For Her Teenage Son, But Her Son Didn’t Want The Party And Told His Mom She Did It For Herself

Different people have different ideas about how they want to celebrate their birthday.

Some people might want to have a big party with all of their friends and family.

Other people might want to go out to a special dinner with just a couple people close to them.

And still other people might not want to do anything special at all.

In today’s story, one mom throws a party for her son even though her son didn’t want the party. The aftermath is causing a lot of drama in their relationship.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling me mom that I thought she was doing my bday party for herself not me? I 16M and my mother 53F are in an argument. She was cooking and while we were chatting the topic of my birthday celebrations comes up as I am turning 17 soon. For context, we had recently had a party the previous weekend with a lot of family friends having been invited.

He didn’t really want the party.

Prior to the party I had expressed my dislike of the number of people coming and was not sure about party itself several times. It wasn’t too big of a deal so I agreed to do it but I mentioned I was doing it more for her and she said that was fine. In the argument, I said ‘I feel like you are doing this more for yourself than for me’. She was very hurt by this comment and she stopped cooking and left the room leaving all the heat etc. on looking quite upset.

His mom was upset, but it seemed like she got over it.

I felt awful, but also felt as though I was expressing an opinion that I felt wasn’t too big of a deal or that she already knew. We didn’t speak for the rest of the day but in the night I apologized and got the idea she may have been crying. She said that she accepted my apology and all we can do from now is move on. She hugged me, said I love you and I thought that was the end of it.

That wasn’t the end of it.

The next day she asked me to sit with her and was talking to me and things felt they were going back to normal. Ever since then however (1 week), she has been acting very distant and not speaking to me much. I have been feeling really sad about this and have been avoiding going home from school as late as possible.

His mom is still upset.

Today, I asked her if she was still mad and she said yes. She said it will take time for her to fully forgive me and she is very disappointed in my behavior. Maybe I shouldn’t have said that, but at the same time I was just expressing something I thought she already knew / agreed with. I don’t know what to do from here as we have never had an argument like this before. Never one thats lasted more than a day, rarely a few hours.

I’m not exactly sure why his mom is upset.

She can’t make him want a party that he doesn’t really want.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s really confusing why his mom is so upset.

His mom might need time to understand how he feels.

This person thinks the mom is being childish.

I like this theory and this sweet idea.

Not everyone wants a birthday party.

And you have to respect their wishes on their day!

