Mother’s Concern For Her Daughter’s Safety Led Her To Seek Medical Help, But Her Husband’s Overreaction Made The Situation Worse

AITAH for taking my daughter to ER So, my 4-year-old recently complained that there was something in her ear. My husband looked using the phone torch and said that there was something inside.

So he did what every doctor ever tells you never to do.

He then picked up a tweezer and started putting it inside her ear. I panicked and told him that we should take her to a doctor as we might hurt her.

This exploded into a huge argument between the parents.

He flipped and started shouting, telling me to take her to the doctor since I didn’t trust him. Eventually, we both took her to the ER where they used a suction device on her ear to pull things out. Nothing much was there, but she felt better.

Still, the husband is furious at the wife for contradicting him.

While coming back, he kept telling me how I am a jerk for running to a doctor, wasting money, for being a coward, and not trusting him blindly. AITAH?

Who’s “right” should never take precedent over their child’s safety.

What did Reddit think?

Ears are pretty darn important, so this mom was right to be discerning about her daughter’s care.

To this commenter, the husband was acting ignorant and careless when it came to this important matter.

Regardless of what the husband thinks, ear care is a serious matter that should be handled delicately.

Her husband’s careless approach to something so important left this couple with a lot more to address than an ear ache.

Hastiness and a quick temper always does more harm than good.

