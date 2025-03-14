Neighborhood Kids Keep Trampling Her Yard To Retrieve Balls, And She Wants To Tell Them To Knock It Off

When I was a kid, it seemed like pretty much every lawn in the neighborhood was fair game for us.

That mean running through them, taking shortcuts, etc.

But things have changed, and I’m pretty sure that most homeowners aren’t crazy about that anymore…

Kind of like this woman!

Check out what she had to say in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

WIBTA if I asked my neighbor to stop allowing his kids to hit balls at my property? “My husband and I (both mid-30s) moved recently to a home in a cul de sac. Some important context is our driveway is too narrow to park both our cars side by side, so my husband lets me have the garage. He will sometimes park his car on the curb in front of the house if I will be going anywhere. One of the homes in the cul de sac has young kids that frequently play outside. I love this as I miss the days when I would play outside until it got dark. There has been a recurring problem over the last week or so, however.

What was that?

It started on Christmas when the whole extended family decided to play a game of wiffle ball in the cul de sac. I kept hearing a loud THUNK and was curious what was happening so I peeked out the front window. Their house is directly across the cul de sac so the way they were lined up had them hitting the ball in our direction. The loud noise I kept hearing was them hitting the car that was parked on the curb in front of our house. If that wasn’t enough, they kept hitting the ball into our yard and the kids would trample all over our grass and plants to retrieve it. I walked outside and offered politely to move the car so it wouldn’t be in their way.

Hmmm…

One of the extended family members (not my actual neighbor) waved me off and told me not to worry, “it’s just a wiffle ball.” I was kind of taken aback by his nonchalance about repeatedly hitting our car, even if it wasn’t doing any significant damage. I offered again, saying it was no problem to move it in the driveway. He again dismissed me and said they would be finished soon anyway. I loathe confrontation and didn’t want to look like the cul de sac Grinch so I just went back inside. They did finish their game, but later in the afternoon started playing again. At that point I just walked outside and moved the car without speaking to anyone first.

How rude!

I thought it was a one-off thing they did on Christmas so I didn’t think much of it after that. But over the last couple of days, the kids have started playing kickball and doing the same thing: kicking the ball towards our house, hitting our cars, and trampling up and down our front yard retrieving their ball. It’s really baffling to me that the adults with them think this is acceptable and have no problem with it. It would be completely different if they occasionally kicked it on our property by accident, but they are purposefully aiming towards our house for the entire game. The kids are running into our yard to get the ball at least once a minute. I know this because they keep tripping our security cameras. There are two large parks both within 5 minutes walking distance so I feel like they should be playing these games there, not in our tiny cul de sac. I’m also worried about one of the very young kids potentially tripping or hurting themselves on our property. So, WIBTA if I politely asked the kids’ parents to stop letting their kids purposefully hit balls at our property/front yard?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual offered some advice.

One person said they all kind of suck.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Get off my lawn!

In this case, though, the grumpy neighbor had a point.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.