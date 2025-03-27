Oilfield Supervisor Keeps Getting Midnight Calls Over Small Mistakes, So He Turns The Tables On The Dispatcher And She Finally Stops

There are some situations that people just don’t get until they experience it for themselves.

So, what would you do if someone constantly disrupted your sleep over trivial matters, even after you asked them to stop? Would you keep putting up with it? Or would you find a way to make them understand just how frustrating it is?

In the following story, one oilfield supervisor deals with this very scenario and reaches his limit. Here’s what he did next.

Turnabout is fair play. In a former life, I worked 24-hour calls for an oilfield service company. We could be dispatched any time of day or night and we didn’t know how long we might be away when we were called out. Maybe only a few hours, sometimes a couple of days. Any time at home was precious, especially if it meant getting a good night’s sleep. Yes, it was a sucky life, but that was compensated by low pay and terrible working conditions. One of my duties as a crew supervisor was to prepare the job invoice. In those days it was all done by hand.

If she had a question, she’d call no matter the time.

The lady who did the graveyard shift at dispatcher would review all the day’s invoices for accuracy and correct any mistakes. If she had any questions or found any mistakes she would call you at home. In the middle of the night. When you and whichever loved ones you might have had were all peacefully in bed dreaming of a better life. Often the mistakes were very obvious and didn’t need a call to fix. But she’d call anyway, just to let you know that 6 times 9 isn’t 42. I told her that I didn’t mind if she called about a legitimate question, but if it’s just an addition or multiplying error, just fix it, there’s no need to bother me. She still called with every issue no matter how insignificant.

Fed up, he showed her what it was like.

One day I decided to get even. I called her at home and asked the simplest, most inane question about an invoice. I called her again 30 minutes later with another stupid question. And again 15 minutes later, with another question. Finally she told me that since she had to work nights that I was calling when she normally slept. My answer was, “Now you know what it feels like.” After that, she didn’t call me at home unless she had a very, very good reason.

Wow! Now she gets it.

