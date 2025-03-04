Older Brother Asked His Younger Brother To Help Out With The Bills And Give Their Dad Some Money Every Paycheck, But The Younger Brother Took It Too Literally

When you’re still living with your parents, the least you can do is help out with the expenses.

This person shares a story about their best friend who has a younger brother living with their dad.

The older brother specifically told his younger brother to help their dad with the bills and “give him some money every paycheck.”

The younger brother complied at first, but then he stopped.

Read the story below and find out why.

“Dad needs help with the bills. Can you give him some money every paycheck?” My best friend’s younger brother is kind of a piece of work. He ended up maliciously complying in a very jerky way. So I am by no means praising his actions, but it definitely fits here. He lives with his dad, by the way.

When asked if he could give their dad some money, his younger brother said yes.

In response to the title, he said, “Yeah, sure.” For the next few weeks, he paid his dad some small amount of money from his paychecks. It helped. But he suddenly stopped doing it.

He reminded his younger brother about the money their dad needed.

His older brother ends up asking him: “Hey, dad still needs help with the bills. Please give him money from your paychecks.” “Okay,” he says.

Apparently, the younger brother took it literally.

Next payday comes and still no money to give. “Hey, what’s up? You said you would help dad out, and you still haven’t given him any money.” He says back, “I have been getting paid in cash lately. I have no paychecks to give money from.” My best friend just about lost it on him, to say the least.

LOL. That was funny. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person suggests evicting the younger brother.

Here’s another similar remark.

It’s a jerk move, says this person.

This user was expecting something else.

And finally, this person hopes for a violent ending.

Guess he thinks he can ignore his responsibilities by taking things literally.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.