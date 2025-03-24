Older Woman Has Heart Attack And Survives, But Then Discovers That Her Niece And Nephew Stole Her Valuables

It’s hard to know who you can trust with your life’s most valued possessions. Sometimes even close family members aren’t trustworthy.

Read how one Redditor recalls a story of one major family betrayal that doesn’t go as planned.

Let’s read all the details.

Greedy grabbers get exactly what they take Sweet older lady in our church was a retired nurse. Never married, no kids.

She had a heart attack, and while she was in the hospital, her niece and nephew thought she was dying.

And the niece and nephew got greedy.

They came and TOOK HER STUFF. Her apartment was small but she had some very nice crystal and silver, and some lovely antique furniture.

The woman realized her apartment had been ransacked.

When she came home, she had no dishes and almost no furniture. Niece and nephew denied it, but the neighbors had seen them carting everything away.

But, this woman had the ultimate revenge plan.

Several years later, she passed away. Her most recent will, dated after her heart attack, left one dollar each to her niece and nephew. Everything else went to the church.

Her estate was NINE MILLION DOLLARS.

What does Reddit have to say about this ultimate revenge on these crooks? Read below to find out.

These presumptuous family members deserved exactly what they were left.

