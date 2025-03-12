Parent Refused To Pay Teenage Piano Teacher For Her Kids’ Lessons Because She Gives “Breaks” To The Kids, So The Teen Came Up With An Idea That Cost The Mom Even More

Everyone deserves fair compensation for their work.

This woman worked as a piano teacher when she was a teenager.

She set fair rates and provided clear lessons for multiple students.

However, one parent refused to pay. This really backfired for the parent!

Refuse to pay me for piano lessons? Okay, I’ll count every minute and charge accordingly… When I was 14, I was fully qualified in a piano-playing performance qualification. I had worked really hard for this. I was so proud of myself, and my parents, too. I was too young to join paid orchestras (and they didn’t exist near me).

So instead, I handed out business cards to residents nearby in a fairly wealthy area. I thought I could make some money teaching after school. Teachers in the area were charging €20 per half-hour. So I charged €17 because of my age.

I got very lucky that a few mums caught on and switched to me instead. I quickly had 4 to 5 kids/adults to teach every single weeknight in an area I could bike around. This was roughly €400 every single week. There were also fluctuations of people cancelling, and so on.

An hour’s lesson was 50 minutes, with a short water break and explanation of homework at the end. A half-hour lesson was 25 minutes with explanation and homework at the end. I made all of this very clear. I learned it was necessary through time to walk people carefully through homework and exam prep.

These parents paid 10 lessons in advance every time. I kept a calendar and updated the parents weekly on where they were at. One parent would always ask for a full summary of all 10 weeks for all 3 of her kids, and I was happy to provide it.

Suddenly, one week, she decided she didn’t owe me money for the next 10 lessons until I had “made up for lost time.” I was obviously very confused and asked her what she meant. She cited the reason that I cut 5 minutes off every 30 minutes and 10 minutes off every hour so I should teach that extra time before getting more money.

Here’s the real kicker: Her kids were horribly behaved. They were easily the most spoiled entitled kids I taught. They often said things like, “Since we pay you, don’t you work for me?” They were ages 6 to 11.

She had also referred me to a lot of other parents, so I was concerned about my jobs. Her kids behaved badly and didn’t do homework, so I always spent extra time on them, about 5 to 10 minutes per week because they needed it.

But ok sure, you want me to work that time? No problem. So, I decided to tell this mother that from now on I would set a timer. I will charge every minute on that timer and show her when I clicked it on and off. Then, I gave a huge apology.

You can imagine her shock at the end of the ten weeks. She saw that the kids combined 30 hours was actually more like 36 to 37 that she had to pay. She never bothered me about timing ever again and rushed through every homework or exam prep explanation getting me out of the door.

That mother was unreasonable. It’s great that she was finally able to understand her error.

Trying to nickel-and-dime someone can end up costing you much more in the long run.

