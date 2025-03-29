Parents Keep Scheduling Their Adult Child’s Motorcycle Test Without Asking, And Then Gave Her The Silent Treatment When She Told Them To Cancel

Parents can sometimes push too hard because they think they know more than their children.

So, what would you do if your parents scheduled an important appointment for you, not once but twice, without even asking? Would you go along with it to prevent drama? Or would you stand your ground and refuse to be pressured into something on their terms?

In the following story, one adult child finds herself in this exact situation, and things are not going well. Here’s what’s happening.

AITA telling my grandparents parents giving me silent treatment after booking an appointment for me twice without consulting me? For background, I’m an adult, nearly in my mid-20s. I live with my grandparents, and my parents have always lived on their property, so they didn’t exactly pay rent, etc. My grandparents said I’m allowed here. I’ve been finishing school and trying to do part-time work, but my mindset is kinda taking a nosedive. I am actually looking into doctors for that. Anyway, I’ve been interviewing for things and going to school. My parents and I have interacted a lot since they moved back here. My grandparents know how I was raised and said I should keep peace anyway.

They tried to push her into getting a motorcycle license.

This next part is my fault: I told my parents I was studying for my motorcycle license a while back. So here’s the thing: I was wishing for their approval because they don’t like me. I have my drivers license I have to say. So when I was studying for the motorcycle license (months now), my dad said when am I getting on it? I told him I didn’t know because of school and interviews. He said Man, you ain’t got nothing going on. So, he made me an appointment for the actual permit test. I asked this man, why would you do that? And he said I have to get a move on it. I told him to cancel it. He then said no… my mom said ok, just move it to another day.

The very next week, the same thing happened.

I said no, cancel it. Ok, so the conversation ends with me thinking he canceled it. The next week, he’s talking a lot about it and quizzing me. I’m like, dude, please do not make the appointment. He said it was too late because I had an appointment for 2 days later. I said cancel it.

Now, they’re not talking to her.

Since then, my mom and dad haven’t talked to me. It’s funny, but I signed up for all my driver’s lessons, permits, road tests, etc., alone. This motorcycle thing isn’t so pressing. But my mom said, “Look, she’s lazy, doesn’t actually wanna do anything, all talk.” They also didn’t even cancel it right away. They kept telling me to just go, I don’t actually have school, etc. I told my grandparents, and they had a talk with them, which just made it worse! AITA?

Yikes! That sounds awkward.

Let’s check out what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

