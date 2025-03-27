Penguins May Be Known For Living In Freezing Climates, But Some Species Actually Live In Very Hot Environments. Here’s How They Stay Cool.

Penguins are one of the most famous birds in the world with almost everyone being very familiar with the way they survive in some of the coldest and harshest environments on the planet.

Given that the most famous examples of penguins are all from the frigid Antarctic areas, it is not surprising that most people never think about whether or not penguins sweat.

If you have ever asked yourself that question, however, it wouldn’t be as ridiculous as you might think.

There are 18 species of penguin and not all of them live in cold weather. In fact, the Galapagos penguin lives relatively close to the equator where temperatures get above 29°C (86°F).

Despite these high temperatures, however, these penguins do not sweat. No birds actually sweat.

They do, however, have some effective ways to moderate their body temperature. The Bird Alliance Oregon explains what birds, including penguins, do to stay cool:

“They do not sweat, but pant to expel heat from the body. A bird’s respiratory system differs somewhat from a human’s and allows panting to be more successful. To cool down, birds press their feathers close to the body, compressing the air pockets that hold body heat. Exposing what bare skin they have to the outside air and bringing their blood vessels to the surface of the body also releases body heat. Increasing blood flow to the legs is especially successful in releasing a large amount of heat.”

In addition, penguins will adjust their daily schedule to allow themselves to stay out of the sun during the hottest hours of the summer.

Of course, penguins are also excellent swimmers and won’t hesitate to jump in the water to cool down.

Who knew penguins lived in such hot areas?