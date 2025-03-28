Petty Criminals Tried To Make A Quick Buck Stealing Car Parts, But One Scorned Truck Driver’s Ingenuity Had Them Watching Their Own Ride Get Shredded Like Scrap Paper

Stealing car parts might seem like easy money to a thief… until the wrong target fights back.

Two small-town thieves thought they could dodge the law, but thanks to one truck owner’s quick thinking, they ended up towing themselves straight into trouble!

If you’re gonna steal the catalytics off my truck you should’ve checked if they were actually functional first Was a fun morning at the beginning of last week, starting up my truck and waking everyone up at 2:45am to learn someone swiped the hollowed-out cats. The idiots missed the neighbor’s cameras that basically gave away who they were. It’s two kids from the area who drive around in a pretty busted-up police Crown Victoria. I chose not to call the cops.

The truck owner had a better idea. One that might finally get these thieves caught for good.

Instead, I called one of my friends who’s code enforcement and let him know what my plan was, and he relayed the info to the police that I was finally going to do a nuisance tow on that same Crown Victoria. The car they drive isn’t street legal as it has no license plates or insurance or working taillights and rattles like crap due to the trash sound system. They also spend their whole day at a chicken shack smoking. Not sure who they’re getting money from, but I’m guessing stealing catalytics was part of the equation.

The truck owner waited for just the right moment to strike.

When I spotted the car sitting on a quiet street, I called it in and got the go-ahead to tow. I took it straight to the police station, and they tried to run an owner check with the VIN number only to find out it hadn’t been registered since 2011. The owner was someone other than the kids, who sold them the car with no title because of all the back registration owed.

So it was time the car finally meant its fate.

The cops said we can go ahead and take it to the junkyard until they can get a Black Title (aka Certificate of Destruction). By then, the two idiots were running around all over town looking for their car, thinking it got stolen by one of their friends as a prank (the key lock was so worn out you could start it with any car key).

When the thieves got to the junkyard, their antics were interrupted yet again.

They found it at the junkyard and tried to steal it by one of them distracting the owner and the other stealing their car. But the junkyard was aware of who they were, so they cut the driveshaft off beforehand. I missed out on this part, but they got arrested for trying to steal their car back.

Then they got a front-row seat to the destruction!

They watched as the junkyard used a crane to rip the car to shreds. When I saw it, the remains looked like a toddler just ripped it to the bare frame out of curiosity. They’ve been out of jail since but haven’t left their trailer.

The truck driver senses a part two incoming…

I did a drive-by earlier and noticed a beater Jeep Liberty in their driveway, also with no plates. I’m already working with the cops on taking that too if I see it out in public — except I won’t miss the show next time.

Looks like their little scheme ended up right where it belonged: The scrap heap.

What did Reddit think?

