Pregnant Woman Asked Her Boyfriend To Make Her Something For Breakfast, But He Refused And Expected Her To Make Him Breakfast

Pregnancy can be exhausting, especially during the final trimester.

This pregnant woman has been cooking despite pain and fatigue.

Instead of being understanding, her boyfriend seems to expect her to do things for him. Now, she’s wondering if she messed up.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not making my bf breakfast? I’m almost 36 weeks pregnant. For the past couple of days, I had been feeling pain in my legs as well as pressure in my pelvis and tiredness. I still got up to make us something to eat whether it’s breakfast or dinner.

So, he knows how I feel and how it can be hard to get up sometimes.

This pregnant woman asked her partner to make her something to eat.

I asked him if he could make me something simple. Literally, like a bagel and an egg.

He said he didn’t feel like doing it.

He goes, “Ahh… I don’t really feel like it.” And he didn’t get up. So, I mustered up the strength to get up and made my own food. I came back and he’s like, “You didn’t make me anything?” No, I did not. AITA?

Her boyfriend sounds very selfish.

Let’s see how others react to this story on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

While this person offers some helpful advice.

Welcome to single motherhood, says this person.

People are calling him out.

And finally, short and straightforward.

Support should go both ways, especially during pregnancy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.