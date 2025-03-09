Property Manager Tried Charging A Fee For Online Payments, So Tenant Paid By Check And Made Them Work For Their Money

Some policies make no sense at all, especially when companies tack on random fees just to make a little extra money.

So, what would you do if your landlord tried charging you extra just for choosing to pay manually instead of letting them take the money automatically?

Would you go ahead and just sign up for autopay?

Or would you find a way around the fee?

In the following story, one tenant finds themselves in this very situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Charge me a fee to pay online, enjoy your trip to the bank The property manager for my apt recently changed hands, and the new company has a policy where if you don’t set up autopay, they will charge you $10 to pay via a one-time ACH (every time). I feel extremely uncomfortable having such a large payment on auto-pay as I like to ensure my bank account is funded and they didn’t charge me incorrectly. However, you can still pay by check with no fee, and their office is only two doors down, so it’s pretty simple to drop it off.

The workaround is actually better for him anyway.

Also, I love that it takes them around a week to cash the check, so it doesn’t come out of my account right away. I’m 90% sure that they do, in fact, drop these checks off due to the copy of the endorsed check I see online. Either way, they aren’t getting their money instantly, so I view it as a win either way. If only everyone started paying by check again, we could show them not to charge senseless, greedy fees.

Wow! That’s a great deal!

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have any experience with this.

This person also pays with a check.

Oop! Here’s another terrible policy.

Talk about a fee.

It is a great way to learn.

What a great financial move.

Some people would spend more in the long run because they didn’t take action and find an alternative.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.