March 19, 2025 at 8:50 am

‘I’m gonna teach you a trick.’ – Restaurant Customer Said She Knows The Best Way To Leave A Perfect Tip Every Time

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok has been inundated with videos about tipping lately, and here’s another one for you to check out!

A woman named Alex posted a video and told viewers that she knows how to leave the perfect tip every time she goes out to eat.

Alex told viewers, “I’m gonna teach you a trick.”

She said that people don’t need to use calculators when they determine how much of a tip to leave when they go out to eat.

Alex showed viewers a receipt and said,  “To get a 20% tip. All you need to do is take this decimal point and move it one place to the left.”

The total on her bill was $64.93.

She continued, “You’re looking at approximately $6.50. That’s 10%. To make it a 20% tip, double it. So you’d be leaving a $13 tip.”

Alex said, “All you gotta do is move that decimal over and double it.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

People sure do have a lot of opinions about tipping these days…

