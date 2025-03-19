‘I’m gonna teach you a trick.’ – Restaurant Customer Said She Knows The Best Way To Leave A Perfect Tip Every Time
by Matthew Gilligan
TikTok has been inundated with videos about tipping lately, and here’s another one for you to check out!
A woman named Alex posted a video and told viewers that she knows how to leave the perfect tip every time she goes out to eat.
Alex told viewers, “I’m gonna teach you a trick.”
She said that people don’t need to use calculators when they determine how much of a tip to leave when they go out to eat.
Alex showed viewers a receipt and said, “To get a 20% tip. All you need to do is take this decimal point and move it one place to the left.”
The total on her bill was $64.93.
She continued, “You’re looking at approximately $6.50. That’s 10%. To make it a 20% tip, double it. So you’d be leaving a $13 tip.”
Alex said, “All you gotta do is move that decimal over and double it.”
Check out the video.
@alex_newnam
Taking y’all back to school ✏️🍴💰 #tiptrick #resturant #money #math #tip #dinner #check #bill
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
One person shared their thoughts.
Another individual spoke up.
And this TikTok user chimed in.
People sure do have a lot of opinions about tipping these days…
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · money, restaurants, tiktok, tip, tipflation, tipping, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.