Rude And Annoying Customer Needs His Car Fixed Quickly, But The Boss At The Auto Body Shop Makes Sure The Job Takes As Long As Possible

What would you do if a customer came into your business and insulted you and your employees but expected you to do the job he wanted you to do in record time?

Would you put up with his behavior, or would you make him pay?

In today’s story, one boss at an auto body shop has to deal with a customer like this, and he is not about to give the customer what he wants when he wants it.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Talking smack about the employees in front of the boss, you can walk it off for 2-5 weeks while we fix your car My shop has a fair amount of drama lately due to the political climate and my boss having to put up with stupid people questioning why our mechanics speak Spanish around customers. My boss makes it clear to these people to mind their own business and if they want to go somewhere else that Pepboys, Dealerships, and Walmart are in the next town over. That generally shuts them up because a tow to the next town over is over 350$ one way with the bad tow truck and it’s 500$ on the flatbed.

Meet today’s annoying customer.

In comes boomer Dan, dude has a stick so far up his butt it’s guaranteed to stand square at a intersection. Dan drives a new Honda sedan and somehow thinks it’s the same thing as a 4X4 because he couldn’t afford a truck. He basically ripped the plastic skid plate and somehow got it wrapped around one of the halfshafts making a lot of noise with a burning plastic smell. He demanded we fix it quick because he needs it back before he goes to LA.

The boss didn’t like Dan’s attitude.

My boss warned him we could take it off but they’re might be other damage caused by the plastic. He didn’t want to hear it then he turned his attention to some tech goofing off, laughing, and replying to someone in Spanish. He said something to the like that of he hired some proper mechanics they would get stuff done faster. My boss took it as a disrespectful and told him he’s gonna have to wait a week maybe 5 to replace the part or he can drive it out to the next town(we were kind of hoping for it just to catch a fire happen) or get towed.

It really didn’t take that long to fix.

Dan basically ate dirt left his car and walked home. He now has to wait 2 weeks for a job we finished at the end of the night last weekend with the replacement only costing 75$. Surprisingly he didn’t do any serious damage to his car except the plastic cover.

Wow! Be nice to your mechanics!

The sad part is that Dan won’t learn his lesson because he has no way of knowing the boss is getting revenge on him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Speaking English doesn’t mean you’re a good mechanic.

Being friendly is better than being condescending.

It’s always a good idea to be nice to someone who is helping you.

Yes, it doesn’t matter what language they speak.

It’s never a good idea to be rude and condescending to someone helping you!

Or at all, if we’re being honest.

