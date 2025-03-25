Savvy Tenant Shows How To Avoid Paying A Deposit And Extra Rent For His Pets With This Quick Workaround

As I type this, there are two kitties next to me on my desk.

Luckily, I have a very laid back landlord who doesn’t mind them, and doesn’t charge me extra to keep them around.

But for everyone else? TikTok user @thekylebell has got you covered:

“So I just learned this life hack,” he begins.

“When you’re signing a new apartment, you know how if you have a pet, often, they make you spend like three, four, five hundred dollars on a pet deposit when you move in, and then you have to pay pet rent every month?”

We’re listening…

“Well, you know, there’s a really easy way to completely avoid that, and it’s by registering your pet as a service animal.”

“And I always thought that that was a complicated process. Like, oh, it must be very difficult. Not at all. It’s easy.”

“You go online, it’s like sixty bucks per pet, and it takes a few minutes, and you can get an ESA letter, which just means you don’t have to pay that deposit, don’t have to pay that pet rent. I mean, it’s such a great life hack.”

Of course, some had a simpler suggestion:

The fees are pretty awful in general:

There’s an important distinction to be made:

So make sure you do your research:

Well, the kitties on my desk are fighting, so I gotta go.

Happy pet-having!

