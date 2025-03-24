She Expected Her Husband To Put The Groceries Away Since He Got Home Before Her, But He Left The Groceries Out For Her To Put Away

Unclear chore division in a household can cause major arguments.

This woman explains that she expected her husband to put the groceries away, but he expected her to put them away.

They got into an argument about it, and they both still think they’re right and the other person is wrong.

Check out the full story below.

My husband left the groceries on the floor for me to put up when I get home. AITA if I refuse to touch them My husband and I went grocery shopping. Afterwards, he dropped me off at the nail salon. Then, he went home with the groceries. I thought that since he went home, he would have put the groceries up.

This woman asked her husband why he didn’t put the groceries away.

He picked me up from the nail salon and we went home. I saw that the groceries were on the kitchen floor, still in bags. I asked him why he didn’t put the groceries up. He argued that he put the cold stuff up but he left the majority of the groceries in the bags.

He got defensive.

So, I asked him why he didn’t just put all the groceries up. He got defensive and said, “It’s always something.” He said I act like he doesn’t clean around the house or do stuff around the house. So, I asked him if he expected me to put the groceries up when I got home?

She refused to do it.

Long story short, I’m not touching those groceries. After dinner, he went into the kitchen and washed the dishes. He drew himself a bath, and still left the groceries on the floor. Am I the jerk if I refuse to put the groceries up?

So, her husband didn’t even answer her when she asked what he expected? How rude! He really has no excuse for not putting the groceries away.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

This person is calling her out.

Time for professional help, says this person.

Here’s another valid point.

And finally, this person thinks a divorce is in order.

The grocery bags won’t empty themselves.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.