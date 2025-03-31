She Just Found Out That She’s Pregnant, But She Isn’t Sure If She Should Tell Her Husband Since They’re Going To A Funeral Today

Life is full of sadness and joy, and the couple in today’s story is currently experiencing both.

What would you do if you had good news to share but at a really sad time? Would you wait until a more appropriate time to share the news, or would you share it right away hoping to cheer everyone up?

Let’s read the whole story to understand this woman’s dilemma.

WIBTA If I Tell My Husband I’m Pregnant? Here’s the situation: my husband (30M) and I (28F) have been trying to get pregnant for about a year now. We have talked about having a baby for the entirety of our relationship (8 years). We want it SO bad.

She got great news, but the timing is off.

Yesterday I took a few tests and they were all positive!!!! I truly can’t believe it and I’m so excited. My dilemma is, today is the funeral for my husband’s grandfather. He is very upset about it, obviously.

She’s not sure if she should tell him she’s pregnant.

Do you think I should tell him the good news sooner rather than later to help ease his pain? Or should I wait a few days so he can grieve? I’m leaning towards waiting but I’m truly at a loss. I don’t want to interrupt the grieving process but I want to tell him too. WIBTA for telling him or waiting?

That’s a tough situation. She obviously wants to share her joy and cheer him up, but it might be best to wait until after the funeral.

Reddit was pretty split on what she should do.

