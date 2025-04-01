New Mom Just Had A Baby Three Weeks Ago, So She Wants Her Husband To Cancel His Planned Hunting Trip

Sure, we all have our hobbies and everything, but if you have a newborn baby at home, you gotta adjust your plans, right?

I sure think so, but you know how people can be…DIFFICULT.

Is this woman doing anything wrong by asking her husband to cancel his hunting trip?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling my husband he has to cancel his hunting trip because we will have a newborn baby? “AITA for telling my husband he can’t go on his week long to 10 day hunting trip he planned 2 years ago because I will only be 3 weeks postpartum from a planned C-section?

My husband believes I am in the wrong for telling him I don’t want him to go as I’ll only be 3 weeks postpartum from a major surgery, and we will have a newborn baby. We also have two toddlers at home. He thinks that since he already planned this trip that he should go. I told him plans change. I will have to take care of our newborn child around the clock, while healing from a C-section only 3 weeks after surgery. C-sections are a minimum of 6 weeks recovery.

His mom will stay with me and help me, but that doesn’t mean I will have nighttime help. And I didn’t have a baby with my MIL, we planned this baby him and I. Idk, I don’t feel like I’m wrong. I couldn’t fathom leaving him in that situation and it hurts me that he sees nothing wrong with it. AITA?”

It sounds like her husband needs a reality check…

