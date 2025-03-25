Wife Makes A Lot More Money Than Her Husband, But When His Small Business Owed Some Taxes, It Started a Fight

Nothing gets in the way of a good relationship quite like money.

It’s one of those things that causes trouble in any kind of relationships, but things can get especially tense when finances come up in a marriage.

Check out to this story and see what we mean.

AITA for Not Subsidizing My Husband’s Taxes? I (39F) have a good corporate job with a good salary and excellent benefits. My husband Simon (34M) runs a small business that doesn’t bring in much money. I make roughly 3X what he does.

They’re living situation is pretty good, too:

We live in a modest apartment in NYC mortgage-free because I had enough savings to pay for most of it in cash, while Simon chipped in the rest with his savings and some help from his parents. We have no kids and split bills evenly.

But then the tax man showed up:

We filed joint taxes recently, and our CPA told us that we owe taxes — specifically Simon does — even though he’s been paying quarterly estimated taxes for his business. My understanding is this is due to my annual salary increase bumping us up into a higher tax bracket and the estimated taxes he’s been paying was not enough. The CPA also explained if we had filed separately I would actually be getting a refund and Simon would owe more than double what we owe jointly.

And it wasn’t taken well:

This was a shock to him as he did not think he’d owe taxes this year. I reminded him that if we had filed separately he’d owe even more, but he was extremely upset and suggested that I help contribute to his owed taxes since it’s my fault we’re in a higher tax bracket. I reminded him that as my husband he gets excellent health benefits through my company’s insurance, that I pay for all of our meals, and that we live mortgage-free mainly because of my financial contribution.

So here’s the crux of the fight:

He feels married couples should pool all their money together in a joint account and share the wealth. I disagreed. I worked my *** off to get where I am in my career, and I feel I’m already making good contributions. I don’t think it’s fair that I am being guilt tripped into subsidizing his career choices just because I earn more. AITA for standing my ground and not subsidizing my husband’s taxes?

Let's see what the comments had to say:

Most found the whole argument really off-putting:

Who’s money is it, at the end of the day?



And then there was this gem:

It’s not looking good, folks.

She might be looking at this the wrong way, though.

