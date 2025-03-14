She Needed To Take A Driver’s Test, But Where To Get The Car On The Day Caused Quite the Controversy

I learned to drive via a full driver’s ed course, which took like a week and consisted of classroom portions, which were dull but bearable, and spending hours at a time in a car trading off with other students at the wheel.

I’ve never been more carsick in my life.

It’s the kind of thing you want to get over with quickly and easily, but although this boyfriend might have felt the same way, his girlfriend has some quibbles.

Check it out.

AITA if I ask my girlfriend to cover the cost of renting the car for her to go give a driver’s license test? So neither me or my girlfriend own a car, I have a driver’s license and she doesn’t. She needs to go give the test to get one but as we don’t have a car we need to rent one, and I said I’d help her by driving her to the driving test facility and she can drive back from there if she passes the test.

It’s not fun to imagine spending the $100+ that would require and THEN failing the test.

now as it’s clear, I have no need to rent the car for the day or anytime soon for that matter at all. So I said that she should cover the total cost as it’s for her purpose that we’re renting in the first place, but she got upset at the fact that I wouldn’t split it halfway with her. so AITA or not?

Let’s see what the comments say:

Yeah, it turns out you can’t do this.

There’s a better way!

And no, you’re not in the wrong here.

Moral of the story, don’t try to take a driving test in a rental car.

You literally can’t.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.