She Packs Her Baby With The Most Inconvenient Outfits Before Handing The Baby Over To Her Ex, And He Has No Choice But To Deal With It

Dressing a baby should be easy, but some outfits turn a simple task into a full-blown challenge.

So, what would you do if your ex, whom you co-parent with, kept frustrating you, but you had to keep things civil? Would you just deal with it? Or would you find a harmless way to mess with them?

In the following story, one mom finds herself dealing with this very situation and decides to use impractical baby outfits to mess with her baby’s dad. Here’s what happened.

Sneaky outfits for the baby I share my 7-month-old with my ex-BF. We’re working through mediation to come to a parenting agreement, and while I think we both are trying, he does a lot of stuff that upsets me, so I just have to bite my tongue. I have discovered, though, that a lot of the cute clothing I was given for the baby is a little impractical. But I can put it to good use when I’m handing him over for time with ex.

She comes up with some ridiculous outfits.

Suspenders for no reason? Yes. Winnie the Pooh jeans with a button-up fly? Excellent. A bright white shirt, replete with collar and cuffs and a total of twenty buttons? Absolutely. All the clothes I would never in a million years put my extremely wriggly crawling baby into, are getting their money’s worth. And I can smile at my ex at handover and tell him to enjoy whatever activity he planned in the adorable outfit I’ve created.

Yikes! It would be funny to hear his side of this.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

So many buttons!!

Socks and shoes are pretty brutal.

This is just crazy.

Well, let’s hope this is always the case for the baby’s sake.

She’s a genius for this!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.