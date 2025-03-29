Walmart Customer Is Annoyed By A Guy Using His Speakerphone In The Store, So She Shouts Embarrassing Questions Toward Him

There are some things that majorly irk most people. Not to the point of insanity, but close.

You can roll your eyes and hope the person notices or you can pull a creative stunt like this one. See it in action.

Public speakerphone pettiness I know I’m not alone in HATING when people walk around in public shouting into their (speaker)phones.

The revenge writes itself!

The other day I was in Wally World with my sister, who is currently in a transport chair while she battles cancer and our elderly mom who was on a scooter. We’re in the lotion aisle looking for cream for her radiation burns when this younger guy rocks up with the speakerphone on, obliviously loud.

It’s a scene out of comedy sketch.

So I raised my voice even louder to discuss ALL of the finer points of every lotion she looked at and practically shouted “WHAT?!” whenever my sister asked questions. I know full well what that sounds like on the other end of the phone and it took about 30 seconds for him to leave.

