Erewhon Customer Spent Nearly $20 On A Single Strawberry, And The Revelations Get Even Stranger Than That

Are food prices getting out of control?

This video seems to suggest that, but not in the way you might expect.

Check out this purchase from TikTok user @alyssaantocii:

“Okay, this is a nineteen dollar strawberry from Erewhon,” she begins. “So we’re gonna eat it.”

Erewhon is a high-end (and high-priced) chain of markets.

“It’s from Kyoto in Japan. And apparently it’s like the best tasting strawberry in the entire world. So, here we go.”

“Wow, that is the best strawberry. That’s crazy.”

“That is the best strawberry I’ve ever had in my life. For one strawberry, $19.”

This has got to be some kind of ruse, right?

At this point, you’re pretty invested.

Talk about wasteful, too.

But surprise.

This creator actually belongs to the family that owns this place.



Call me crazy, but I think this review may be compromised.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁