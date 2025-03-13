She Thought She’d Be Going On Vacation With Her Son, But She Ended Up Crashing It Instead

There’s no doubt that family can be one of the best things in people’s lives.

There’s also no doubt that sometimes, they can also be the source of all kinds of drama.

This person thought she was going on a vacation to spend time with her son and daughter-in-law, but that didn’t end up being the case.

Check out the details below and pick a side!

AITA for booking a hotel in the same area as my son and dil’s trip that we didn’t get to go on? My son(30) and his fiancée(28) of six years go on a family trip every year with her extended family. From what my son tells me, they travel to different locations and rent an Airbnb that accommodates the 30 people who attend. For the past three years, they’ve gone during the holidays, and as a result, we rarely see them. My future daughter-in-law (DIL) and I have a good relationship, but I can’t say we talk much

So, about the trip…

My son and his fiancée are planning a trip in March for spring break, and I asked my son when we might be able to plan a trip together in the future. He mentioned there might be enough room at the house they’re staying at. I told him that sounded great and asked him to let me know the costs for everyone attending. My 24-year-old son, 22-year-old daughter, and 3-year-old grandson also live with me, so we all planned to go.

It might have to be scrappy:

A few days later, my son told me that we’d likely have to sleep on a couch or share one of the kids’ bunk beds if they were available. I assured him we’d make it work, and I sent him our share of the costs. I also told my kids, who were very excited — this would be their first vacation that’s more than a three-hour car ride away.

Then a sudden reversal:

Last week, my son called and told me it wouldn’t work for us to join them after all, and he sent back the deposit. When I asked why, he explained that his fiancée didn’t feel comfortable with us coming. She was upset because I didn’t attend her engagement dinner last year to meet her side of the family, which she felt would make it awkward to share the vacation rental. She was also upset that I didn’t reach out to her directly to discuss joining the trip, leaving my son to relay the information instead

And the result?

I told my son it was fine, but I ended up booking a hotel about 15 miles from where they’re staying. I also told my son he didn’t have to worry about making time to see us. Now, my DIL is upset because she feels that we’re still somehow taking away from their trip. AITA?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:



Yeah, she’s not popular here:



Where have you been this whole time?

Whole thing seems odd.

Sounds like a conversation is in order.

And maybe some space.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.