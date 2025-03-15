Losing a spouse can be a terribly sad experience, but along with the grief, there are a lot of loose ends to tie up.

In today’s story, one grieving widow tries to close her late husband’s bank accounts, but she encounters a problem when there’s one account that is just in her husband’s name.

The bank claims she can’t close the account.

She decides to mess with them.

Let’s see what she does.

Won’t let me close a bank account? No problem After my spouse’s grandfather “Bill” died suddenly of a heart attack, my spouse’s grandmother “Frankie” was understandably devastated, but went about closing his estate with a stiff upper lip. Until she got to one bank account that was only in Bill’s name, not a joint account with both of them. Despite having the death certificate, will, and other documentation required, the bank absolutely would not let Frankie close Bill’s account. But for whatever reason, they would allow her to withdraw money.

The bank manager notified Frankie of a problem.

Being the type to not suffer fools, Frankie withdrew all but $0.01 from the account. The next day, she got a call from the bank’s branch manager explaining there were minimum balance requirements, and the bank account would be subject to a service fee if it didn’t have a certain amount of money in it at the end of each month. “No problem,” Frankie tells the manager, “just let me close the account.” “We can’t let you close an account in someone else’s name,” the manager says.

Frankie decided to ignore the situation.

At this point, Frankie realizes that it doesn’t affect her if a bank account in someone else’s name goes negative because of service fees. The manager won’t budge and neither will she, so the next month, the account goes negative after the bank assesses a $2 service fee. That was 17 years ago.

The bank is still as unreasonable as ever.

The bank still calls her from time to time to ask her to bring the account back into the black. But when she asks about closing the account and they tell her only Bill can close it, she promptly hangs up on them and goes back to playing bridge with her friends.

The bank’s policy of not letting her close the account makes no sense at all.

