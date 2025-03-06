She Tried To Offer Support During Her Boyfriend’s Call To A Recruiter, But His Frustration Led To A Major Break In Communication

If communication is the glue that holds relationships together, then lack of it is the wedge that drives them apart, turning even a simple phone call into a standoff.

AITA for trying to help my BF prepare for a call from a recruiting agency, and he blew up at me? My BF was returning a call from a recruiting agency. He was lying down, so I asked if he wanted to sit up to be more prepared.

In the past, he had just handed over the phone to me when he didn’t know what to say. I had helped with that application, so I knew about the agency and explained a bit about them since it didn’t seem like he was going to sit up. What if the call got serious?

He suddenly exploded, saying I made him feel unprepared, and hung up. I apologized, and even a second time as well, but he stayed upset and didn’t move on.

Later, I asked if he wanted oatmeal and added, “or not,” which he claimed was petty and weird. That led to a back and forth about how he thought I didn’t know who the caller was, so why did I ask him that, even though the answering machine stated the company name? I could have let it go, but I didn’t force him to do anything, so I don’t get why he exploded at me.

I was planning to go to the gym and realized I was locked out, so I chased him down to ask for the keys, but he ignored me and left. Later, he tried making small talk, but I kept my responses short because I was still hurt. AITA?

