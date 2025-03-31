She Wants To Sleep On The Couch So She Won’t Disturb Her Husband While She Is Sick, But He Doesn’t Want Her To

No one likes to be sick. It’s not fun and affects everyone in your home.

AITA? I think I should sleep on the couch I have a cold and sinus infection. I don’t sleep well under normal circumstances, but when I finally do fall asleep, I’m like the dead. The problem is that when I’m sick I sleep cough a lot and it wakes my husband, so he sleeps terribly.

He’s also a light sleeper in general. We have an amazing custom couch in our living room. We call it a napping couch and it’s comfy and I’ve got electric blankets on it because winter and it’s great for sleep. I sleep on it while sick often so I can be more propped up. The argument currently is that he thinks I’ll be more comfortable in bed and his being woken up isn’t important. My argument is that that’s a garbage argument and his sleep absolutely matters as he has a long commute to work and needs his rest.

I work from home (I own my own business) and he works nights so we both sleep during the day while my son (16) is at school.

He goes to work all I have is house stuff and chauffeuring my son to dance until he gets his license. I have the ability to nap if I want. He doesn’t. AITA for insisting I sleep in the couch so I don’t wake him up?

