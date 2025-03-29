March 29, 2025 at 2:49 am

She Was Sitting Down To Have A Nice Meal At A Restaurant, Then She Noticed A Bizarre New Fee

by Ben Auxier

@lalius.november at a restaurant table

TikTok/lalius.november

In America, it’s nearly impossible to know how much something actually costs before you go to buy it.

That’s partially because we don’t include sales tax in the listed prices, and partially because companies are always finding new fees to sneak in.

Look at this example from TikTok user @lalius.november:

@lalius.november at a restaurant table

TikTok/lalius.november

“They say that the restaurant has this rule,” she says, pointing her camera at the menu.

@lalius.november at a restaurant table

TikTok/lalius.november

Down at the bottom, a line reads “SHARING CHARGE: $5”

@lalius.november at a restaurant table

TikTok/lalius.november

“Now a restaurant has a rule about who gets to eat what?”

@lalius.november

This is some of the cheapest tactics I’ve seen and it turns me off any restaurant that is SO GREEDY, they will charge you for sharing your food? So if my friend and I planned to split a dish bc we’re not too hungry, we’ll be charged an extra $5?! On top of tipping? And people will make excuses for the restaurant which is exactly how the tipping culture in America came to be; y’all just roll over and take it.

♬ original sound – GyatMovieClips

It’s not the only surprise fee people are encountering at restaurants:

2025 03 07 21 03 51 She Was Sitting Down To Have A Nice Meal At A Restaurant, Then She Noticed A Bizarre New Fee

Apparently the place has been identified, though it’s certainly not the only place doing this.

2025 03 07 21 04 33 She Was Sitting Down To Have A Nice Meal At A Restaurant, Then She Noticed A Bizarre New Fee

We’re getting Biblical up in here.

2025 03 07 21 04 41 She Was Sitting Down To Have A Nice Meal At A Restaurant, Then She Noticed A Bizarre New Fee

Sharing is not caring anymore.

2025 03 07 21 05 08 She Was Sitting Down To Have A Nice Meal At A Restaurant, Then She Noticed A Bizarre New Fee

Imagine sitting at a restaurant trying to hide the fact that you’re both eating the fries.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter