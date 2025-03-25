She’d Been Living With Her Older Brother For Years, But A New Girlfriend Has Gotten In the Way Of Their Arrangement

Eighteen is such a weird age.

Legally, you’re an adult.

Experientially, you’re still a kid.

And things get way more complicated in situations like the one described here.

Check it out.

AITA for not wanting to move out of my brother’s home? My older brother, Noel (M30), had moved into this Victorian home recently. It’s a gorgeous building, with four bedrooms, original tiles in the hall, stained glass windows, the works. I (F18) was surprised that r kid had managed to get himself sorted like that

The two of them have been best of friends.

I’ve always lived with Noel, sort of. When he first moved out, when I was around nine, I practically lived part time with him in his flat. When I was thirteen, I got into an argument with our mammy, and moved in with Noel full time. He doesn’t mind me living with him, I can take care of myself so I’m not too much of a burden on him, and we’re similar. On his days off, we practically just sketch and create collages together the whole day, I love it so much, plus he doesn’t mind me inviting my friends and lads from school over

Then along came Courtney.

Before Noel and I moved to the current house, he knocked up his girlfriend (Courtney, 34) and things got serious between them (unfortunately). She’s moved in since, and everything’s changed – she’s more controlling of what goes on, wants to dictate how I eat, even how my room looks. She’s tried to put a stop to me and Noel doing anything together

And now, she’s at a crossroads.

I got an offer from my top choice university recently (fine art), which is great because it means I wouldn’t have to move out into halls as it is relatively close to our place. However, Courtney and I got into a really bad argument (she found a pregnancy test and escalated the situation), and she’s demanded that I move out. She said it’s unfair to ‘scrounge’ from Noel, and that she wants to be able to raise her baby in peace with her partner, without someone getting their uni experience. Noel heard about it and he got pretty upset that she’d make such demands, but our mam has been arguing that living with Noel when he is starting a family is over the top, and that I’m old enough to either move back in with her or find my own place.

As much as I’ve love to be young again, I don’t think I’d pick eighteen.

There are better and easier ages, for sure.

