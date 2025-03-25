She’s Not the Maid of Honor Anymore, So She’s Wondering If She Should Keep Doing The Extra Work

Weddings can bring out the absolute weirdest in people, especially when they overlap.

Just take this story from Reddit user @littl3j0_

WIBTA if I tell my friend I’m not doing MOH duties without being the MOH I’m getting married in November and I didn’t make her a bridesmaid due to: 1. My fiancé doesn’t have enough people 2. I don’t want other people to get [ticked] off that they aren’t one 3. It’s expensive and I didn’t want her to have more expenses. So we are narrowing the wedding party to family only except for the MOH and best man. However, I have been inviting her to all of the bridesmaid events and even getting ready with us the day of.

This reads a little strange, so, just to clarify:

This woman (we’ll call her Kelly) has a friend (we’ll call her Suz).

Kelly is getting married and only has a Maid of Honor, not any other bridesmaids.

So Suz is not officially in Kelly’s wedding party.

My friend is getting married the week before and told me I was the MOH alongside her teenage sister. So I have been helping her plan, set up her website, find vendors, etc. She just texted me and said since she isn’t one of my bridesmaids, she isn’t going to make me one of hers. Which I completely understand especially with the cost of weddings, but I’ve been doing a lot of work trying to help her plan and cost cut.

Suz is ALSO getting married, and has made Kelly her co-Maid of Honor (presumably because the sister is too young to handle everything.)

As such Kelly has been helping Suz with certain wedding arrangements.

But now Suz is telling Kelly that if Kelly won’t make Suz a bridesmaid, then Suz won’t make Kelly a bridesmaid.

WIBTA if I told her since I’m not one of her bridesmaids I don’t want to do the work of one anymore?

And now Kelly is wondering if it’s fair for her to stop helping with the wedding arrangements.

Now that we’re all confused, let’s read some comments:

There’s a tactful way of going about this:

It’s hard to feel great about any of this though, isn’t it?

And also, is it practicality, or revenge?

How about we just stop doing weddings?

Everybody just go kiss in a ball pit and start your lives together.

