She’s Pursuing Things She Enjoys After Her Divorce, But Her Ex-Husband is Giving Her A Hard Time About It

All I can think about this story is that the woman who wrote it probably thinks getting a divorce was the best decision she ever made…

Because her ex-husband sounds like a total jerk!

But still, she’s second-guessing herself when it comes to how she’s living her life now that their marriage is over.

Is she doing anything wrong?

Read on and see what you think.

AITAH for Refusing to Be a Prisoner to Motherhood After My Divorce? “I (32F) recently separated from my ex-husband (33M) after years of feeling like I was disappearing. I was a wife. I was a mom. But me? I didn’t exist anymore.

My entire life revolved around my marriage and our three kids (13, 5, and almost 2).

She sounds like a really good mom.

I love my children more than anything, and I have them the majority of the time. When they’re with me, I give them everything, homework, bedtime stories, family outings. And for the first time in years, I actually feel present instead of trapped in a dark hole of exhaustion and self-loathing.

This is her time!

But on the rare days or week they’re with their dad, I finally have a moment to breathe. I’ve been using that time to do things I never got to do when I was married. Hiking in the mountains. camping under the stars. Going to concerts. Making friends. Playing my games and watching my movies. Figuring out who I am outside of just “Mom.”

Her ex doesn’t approve.

And now my ex is losing his mind over it. He says I’m “abandoning” our kids and being selfish. He’s running around telling mutual friends and family that I care more about having an adventure than being a mother. Apparently, because I go on overnight camping trips, I’m “irresponsible.”

He’s being pretty hypocritical.

What does he expect me to do? Sit in an empty house, staring at the walls, waiting for my kids to come back? For context, during our marriage, he had plenty of hobbies. Late-night gaming, concerts, nights out with friends, and even a planned Vegas trip with his coworkers. He never once questioned whether he was abandoning his family. But now that I’m doing something for myself, suddenly I’m the villain?

She’s questioning her life choices.

I feel like I’m being a good mom by taking care of my mental health and showing my kids that life doesn’t end when things get hard. But his words are starting to get to me. AITA for finally choosing me for once?”

It’s perfectly fine and even healthy to enjoy life and stay true to yourself even as a parent.

Jeez, talk about a buzzkill…

