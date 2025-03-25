Should People Turn Off Their Cars While They Pump Gas? This Woman Doesn’t And Now The Debate Is Raging.

Are you the kind of person who turns off your car while you pump gas?

Or do you keep that baby running and roll the dice?

People have pretty strong feelings about this, and a TikTokker named Natalie posted a video and brought up the debate once again…

Natalie asked viewers if they turn off their engines while they pump gas like she does, or if they do things like her husband who thinks having to turn the car off is all a myth.

The video shows Natalie’s husband pumping gas outside the vehicle.

Hmmmm…that’s a good question…

Check out the video.

Here’s how viewers responded.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user didn’t hold back.

And this viewer spoke up.

This debate has been going on for years…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!