Someone Takes His Parking Space Again, So He Makes It Difficult For The Driver To Leave

A lot of people have some nerve. Whether they play dumb or wear it proudly, entitlement is always the root cause.

See how this person protected his parking spot.

If you’re gonna take my parking spot, enjoy your extra steps I have an assigned parking spot at my apartment complex. It’s mine, clearly marked, no confusion.

But it turned out, there was some confusion

This one guy that seems nice in previous conversations, has parked the second time in my place. So I talked to him the first time and he apologized. Instead of talking to him a second time this happened, I parked directly behind him.

The reward was sweet.

Not blocking him in completely just close enough that he’d have to do a very awkward 17-point turn to get out.

It took him a solid 5 minutes to escape and I was having the time of my life watching him struggle from my window.

Here is what folks are saying.

I doubt the culprit thinks that much.

That requires foresight.

Creative. Not sure it gets the message across.

I’d probably do this, too.

Are you okay?

People need to be more respectful.

