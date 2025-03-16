Son Decided He Wanted To Shave His Legs Because He Has A Sensory Issue And Doesn’t Like The Way The Hair Feels, But His Dad Was Furious When He Found Out

Raising children can be a challenge in the best of situations, but when dealing with any type of sensory condition it can seem almost impossible.

What would you do if your teenage son had a sensory issue and wanted to shave his legs because he didn’t like how the hair felt?

That is what happened to the mom in this story, so she told her son it was fine. She never expected her husband to have such a strong reaction when he found out!

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for supporting my 16 y/o son’s (who has a sensory condition) decision to shave his body hair but my husband is against it? My son was diagnosed with apraxia 14 years ago. Certain sensations are irritating for him. He has extremely hairy legs and body hair and he has begun shaving his facial hair. With this new emergence of body hair he expressed his dislike of the feeling and asked if he could use the shaver to rid himself of it.

I agreed because it was a relief to him and didn’t think it was a big deal. He doesn’t throw tantrums, have many other hang ups and he has a calm demeanor.

However, his father went into a blind rage finding out my son shaved his legs. He demanded that I, “tell him to stop, only girls shave their legs and it’s weird for boys to shave”.

My husband then went on to tell my son he was going to hide the shaver and then told him how weird it is for boys to shave.

I reminded him of our son’s sensory issue to which he replied, “don’t make excuses for him”. Am I wrong for thinking it shouldn’t be that big of a deal? AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

