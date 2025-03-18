Stepsister Discovers Her Husband Paid Her Sister To Watch Their Son During Separation, Now She’s Furious And Considering Leaving Him Again

Some secrets seem harmless, that is, until they come to light and cause unexpected problems.

So, what would you do if a family member asked you to keep a secret that could impact their relationship?

Would you protect their trust?

Or would you come clean to avoid future drama?

In the following story, one stepsister is placed in this very scenario, and it does not go well for her.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not telling my stepsister her husband was paying me to watch their son when they were separated? My stepsister and her husband separated for over 2 years because my stepsister didn’t feel like her husband was a present enough father. In his defense, he works a lot and is the only reason she has such an easy life, so our family did think she was making a huge mistake, but we chose to stay out of it because she’s overly sensitive and would’ve taken anything we said the wrong way. Her husband didn’t want to divorce so she gave him a long list of terms he had to follow for her to consider getting back together. One of the terms was that when their son was with him, he couldn’t hire a nanny to care for him because she wanted him to prove he would put their son before work and everything else. Sometimes, he just couldn’t do it, so he asked me to watch their son multiple times, including once when he went abroad.

Someone let a detail slip.

He asked me not to say anything to my stepsister, and since the money was good, I kept his secret. My stepsister took him back 3 months ago, which is when our arrangement stopped. Unfortunately, my husband let something slip in front of her which made her suspect. She asked me, and I’m horrible at lying, so it all came out, and now she’s angry at both me and her husband. The aftermath hasn’t been great, and she’s considering leaving him again, which is making him threaten me and my husband in turn. My family is taking his side even though none of this would’ve happened if it wasn’t for him. AITA?

That’s kind of a messed up situation.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what happened.

This person thinks she’s the problem.

Here’s someone else who’s not on her side.

As this person points out, she doesn’t have to agree about the divorce.

Yes, lying is a problem.

Lying to her stepsister was wrong, but it sounds like if not her, then it would’ve been someone else.

So, it’s probably better that the child was left with a family member rather than a stranger.

