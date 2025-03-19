Stranger Pulled On Her Hair And Wouldn’t Let Go, So Her Mom Pressed Charges And The Stranger Got 6 Months In Jail

When I was a kid I never cut my hair, no matter what I never cut my hair, so I had very long pretty dirty blonde hair. And as a kid a lot of people would ask to touch it. And I was fine with it, as long as they had my permission.

When I was 6, my mom took me to a grocery store to buy some things for dinner that night. She sent me to go get the bread since I was fast and small.

It’s about to stop being an ordinary outing.

I picked out the brand we would usually buy and at the time I really liked baguettes and other types of breads. So when I saw the baguettes, I totally forgot that my mom was waiting for me and grabbed a loaf(?) and headed back to my mom. So when I was heading back to my mom from the bread aisle, I felt someone pull on my hair, and not gently, no, they yanked it. They pulled so hard I thought my hair what going to come out. I cried so hard my mom heard me across the store. It turns out it was a kid about my age who wanted to touch my hair, so his MOM and I say his 40 YEAR OLD MOTHER! She pulled my hair so her kid could touch it.

The mother defended her actions.

My mom rushed over and told the lady to let go of me. This is basically how to conversation went: (EM=Entitled Mom, M=My Mom) M: Let my daughter go! EM: My child just wanted to touch her hair, she has very pretty hair. Me: She pulled on my hair, it hurts! M: You could’ve just asked! You cant just pull kids hair, I can call the police for assault! EM: You are harassing me, all I did was let my son touch her hair! I can call the police on you for harassing me and my child! M: Firstly, I am not harassing you, you assaulted my child. And secondly, you can call the police. You will only be making things worse for yourself.

But things didn’t end there.

As it turns out, the entitled mom called the police and they took both our statements. The entitled mother had given an over exaggerated and dramatic report, telling the police, as we would find out later, that I had given consent for her kid to touch my hair and my mom had come out of nowhere and started harassing the entitled mother. My mother had given the police the actual report from her side. I had been asked to give a report, but I was too scared and tired from the experience to say much. They checked the security footage and saw what actually happened. I don’t remember the next part so bear with me here, my mom decided to press charges and sued the entitled mom for assault, and she was sent to jail for 6 months and fined for providing a false police report as the cherry on top!

What a dramatic and traumatic trip to the grocery store!

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

I loved that part! Haha.

That’s horrible. Poor kid.

I suspect there is more to this story.

A lot of people. Black folks have been sharing stories about people doing this to them forever.

That must have taken a lot of willpower.

Hands to yourself, lady.

