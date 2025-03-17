Student Uses Swear Jar Rule To Shut Down An Annoying Classmate, And Even The Science Teacher Approves Of Their Methods

Swear jars are meant to discourage foul language, but sometimes, they can be used to make a point.

So, what would you do if a classmate kept interrupting and making it impossible to focus? Would you try your best to ignore them? Or would you put the swear jar to use?

In the following story, one student finds themselves in this exact situation and decides to pay the price for some peace and quiet. Here’s how it all went down.

Check it out.

Science Teacher Has A Swear Jar I took a biology class during my sophomore year in high school, and my teacher was pretty cool. She was laid back, funny, and didn’t have your typical teacher vibe. She had set up a curse jar in the room, and the funds were used to pay for supplies. .25 cents if you swore, but $1 if you dropped an F-bomb. One day, we were doing some group work at tables (the ones with the Bunsen burner and the sink in the middle).

Behind me was a kid who was particularly annoying and pretty talkative. Patrick was probably the type of kid who later went on to cure cancer or create Minecraft. He was a smart kid, but he was basically a 17-year-old “Martin” from The Simpsons.

Patrick just wouldn’t stop.

Anyhoo… we’re all trying to do our work, and Patrick is getting on my nerves. He kept making loud, bad jokes and poking his head in on our project, telling us what we were doing wrong. I asked him twice to just worry about his own table. But the third time, I lost it. I walked up to the front of the class, pulled out my wallet, grabbed $1, and put it on the teacher’s desk. Turned around and said quite loudly… “Patrick! Shut the **** up!!!”

Thankfully, the teacher and everyone laughed.

I walked back to my table and sat down. The entire class was silent and stared at me and then the teacher. She looked down at the dollar bill on her desk and started laughing out loud! The rest of the class joined in, and Patrick shrunk into his seat. The teacher then said, “Well, he paid his dollar!” And that’s the story of how I told a kid to **** in class without getting into trouble.

Wow! He was lucky the teacher was so nice.

Plus, it sounds like Patrick learned an important lesson.

