Student With Acne Is Triggering Another Student’s Trypophobia, But The Student With Acne Doesn’t Want To Wear Concealer

AITA for continuously triggering her trypophobia? I (19F) have had acne for so long that I honestly can’t remember my skin without it. I used to wear a lot of concealer to cover it up, but that only made things worse. Eventually, I realized my skin was controlling my life (and draining my bank account 💀), so when I started at a new school, I decided to stop wearing makeup. My skin still isn’t great, but I’m on medication, so I have some hope that it will improve.

Here’s the problem: There’s a girl in my class, let’s call her Callie (18F), who has trypophobia. I had no idea until we were put in a group together. The moment I spoke to her, she started crying. Naturally, I asked what was wrong, and she screamed at me that my face was triggering her trypophobia.

Her friends immediately jumped in to comfort her while I just sat there, confused, wondering if I was supposed to apologize for my skin, something I obviously didn’t choose to have. When I tried to speak again, she told me to shut up and leave because I was “drawing attention to myself by talking.” I asked what she expected me to do about it, and she said I could at least wear concealer. I explained that it wasn’t an option because it’s expensive and just worsens my acne. Her friends glared at me and called me selfish.

That was just the first incident. Ever since, anytime I sit near Callie or have to present in front of the class, she starts dry heaving or crying (having a panic attack?). It’s disrupting lessons so much that my teacher pulled me aside and asked if I could just wear concealer for the sake of keeping the peace. She admitted it wasn’t fair but said she couldn’t think of another solution.

I already feel like such a freak because of my skin. I know my skin is horrid, but why am I the one expected to cater to Callie? I didn’t choose to have acne any more than she chose to have trypophobia. I can’t help but feel like I’m being unfairly treated here, but at the same time, I know she can’t control her reaction either. So… AITA? Should I just wear the blasted concealer?

