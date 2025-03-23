Taco Bell Customer Just Wanted A Nice Combo, But They Said The Menu He Was Looking At Isn’t Real

When I was in college, I went to the Taco Bell nearest my campus so often that eventually they started recognizing not only my face, but my voice.

I got so embarrassed about it that I started going to the NEXT closest one, until it happened there too.

I can’t imagine the kind of calamity I might have encountered if things then were like they are now in this video from TikTok user @phillipthedeal:

“I need y’all to look at this,” he says over a photo of a Taco Bell drive-thru menu.

“This is the Taco Bell menu by my crib. Like, I need y’all to see this. I need y’all to see this.”

“It clearly says: Step 1, pick your fave. Step 2, customize. Step 3, make a combo. It clearly says that on the side of the screen.”

“Every time I go up, I ask. I’m like, ‘can I get a Cheesy Gordita Crunch in a, uh, in a combo?’ And they be like, ‘it don’t exist.’ I’m like, ‘that’s not what this menu says.'”

“It says I can make my own combo with these selections up here. That’s what the menu says. And they tell me the drive through, ‘it’s not possible.’ Why is it on your menu? Why is it there? Huh?”

“This has happened 3 times, and I done got 3 different people, so I don’t know. They be like, ‘yo, well, you gotta use the app.’ I’m like, ‘this is the – this is what your menu saying right in front of me, though!'”

So maybe just give in and play their silly game?

Prices and participation may vary!

IT’S ALWAYS SOMETHING WITH THESE GUYS.

It’s a mad taco world!

Man, now I need a Mexican Pizza.

