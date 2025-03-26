Target Employee Shares Exactly How Breaks Work At The Store, And It’s Probably A Lot More Than You’d Think

Conventional wisdom says you don’t talk to people about job benefit details.

You don’t tell others your pay, you don’t tell them about perks, you don’t tell them about breaks.

In fact, some companies try to make that official, enforceable policy.

Which is how you know you need to do the opposite.

Talk about all of it! Like TikTok user and Target employee @kaitlinsonday:

“Target employee fun fact about breaks. You get two 15’s and a 30, if you have a full 8 hour shift.”

“And then some locations, depending on the state, has a 45 minute lunch instead of 30. The two 15’s are paid the 30 or 45 is not.”

Of course, get away with what ya can.

Because big companies sure ain’t there to play fair.

Many will even break the law about it.

Get your breaks!

And your training hours, too.

Remember to advocate for yourself out there, and keep communicating!

