Teen Girl Doesn’t Like It When Her Step Siblings Visit Because They Are Always Arguing, So One Day She Joined The Argument

Imagine being an only child until your mom remarries, and then you suddenly have three step siblings that you see whenever they visit their dad.

It might be amazing if you get along with the siblings, but the teen girl in today’s story doesn’t like when her siblings are around since they are always arguing.

Now she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong for snapping back at her stepsisters.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITAH for snapping at my stepsisters and telling them to just go move in with their mom? I am an only child of my mom and dad. They’re divorced and I live practically 100 percent of the time with my mom. My dad is still in the picture but he’s dealing with issues with his parents and had to move a couple states away about 6 months ago. My mom remarried when I was like 6 to my stepdad who had 3 kids (2 girls and a boy). We’re all within 5 years of eachother so sorta close in age. I am 17 my stepbrother is 17 and his sisters are 15 and 13.

They don’t live here but come over sporadically.

She dreads their visits.

I won’t lie I absolutely HATE when they come over. I’ve hated it since I was a kid and even now I still hate it. I have to share a room with my stepbrother which isnt good but its not that bad since thankfully we both go to bed around the same time. The main problem is that all 3 of them can NEVER EVER get along.

The whole visit is loud and tense.

Every single time they’re over someone is mad at the other. If they aren’t yelling or arguing with each other the whole house is in this weird tense limbo thing and I just hate it. I really don’t want to come off as mean but it absolutely feels like an air of negativity leaves the home when they go to their mom’s.

She just wanted to enjoy watching TV.

The other day me, and the 2 stepsisters were watching a show in the living room. I wasn’t paying attention and don’t really care how it happened but like always they started arguing. It got to the point where I legit couldn’t hear the tv over them and was getting pretty upset. I snapped at both and was ranting for a bit till the younger of the 2 snapped back with something like “you’re not perfect either”

She couldn’t stop herself from responding.

I wasn’t having it with either of them and said something along the lines of “If you dont like me here, you can always just go back to your mom’s. You know where the door is at.” I could see things were getting way too heated for what I wanted. I stopped and went back to my room. I didnt come out the rest of the night and when my stepbrother came home he RIPPED into me. I didn’t say much cause I was so over that whole mess and told him I don’t care and went to bed. AITAH?

That was a little harsh, but I can understand how frustrated she was. It’s too bad she doesn’t at least have her own room she can hide in there to avoid the drama.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She should try talking to her parents.

Seriously, where are the parents when this is happening?

An only child weighs in.

It’s best to leave the room.

She should apologize.

Thankfully, in a year she could move out.

