Teen’s Siblings Misbehave All The Time, But When His Parents Announced They Were Having Another Baby, He Knew He Couldn’t Do It Again

Growing up in a family with a lot of siblings could be a lot of fun, but it could also be very challenging, especially if you’re the oldest.

In today’s story, a teenage boy is the oldest child, and he doesn’t want to live with his parents anymore.

Now, he’s wondering if he messed up by moving in with his grandparents.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for moving in with my grandparents the same day my parents announced my mom’s pregnant again? My parents had me (17m) when they were 19 (mom) and 20 (dad). We lived with my mom’s parents until I was 6. Then my parents moved the three of us into another house and told me the reason was because they were having another kid. In the almost 11 years since then my parents had five more kids.

The siblings behave like little monsters.

My parents don’t know how to be parents and my siblings don’t know how to act because of that. They spit, mess with people’s food by like slobbering all over it or putting it in their own mouths and spitting it back out, they leave stuff out everywhere to rot and they’ll throw food on the floor. Like if my mom gets frozen pizzas for dinner and there’s something my siblings don’t like on it the topping goes on the floor. They have tantrums in public and break stuff all the time.

This sounds like really bad parenting!

With my youngest current sibling my parents put her in my room when she was a baby instead of theirs. I had to wake up with her at night and deal with the dirty diapers and stuff. It was stressful. Plus my parents are always trying to make me babysit and stuff.

He made a big decision.

So last week when my mom and dad announced mom’s pregnant again I called my grandparents so fast my head was probably spinning. I begged them to let me come live with them because I couldn’t deal with it anymore. They were furious when they heard mom was expecting another kid and said yes straight away. I packed up my essentials (including my passport and other papers) and I left.

His parents are trying to get him to come back.

My parents are mad because they don’t have help and because I didn’t talk to them about it. My grandparents dealt with my parents and their anger but my parents called the cops on my grandparents twice already and they’re threatening to sue them now. AITA?

I think he made the right decision, especially since his grandparents were happy to let him move in.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He doesn’t need to worry about the police.

This person suggests calling CPS.

Here’s another suggestion.

A parent with multiple kids weighs in.

Here are some more good suggestions.

He’ll have a better life at his grandparents’ house.

These people definitely don’t need another kid.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.