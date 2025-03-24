Tenant Leaves Window Open To Prevent Mold, But Flatmate Insists It’s Against The Rules

Some people follow rules to the letter, no matter what.

So, what would you do if your living situation required you to break a so-called rule just to protect your health?

Would you follow along even if it meant dealing with serious issues?

Or would you do what you had to do, even if it upset someone else?

In today’s story, one tenant finds herself dealing with this very issue over an open window.

Here’s how it all happened.

AITA for keeping my window open to prevent mould, even though my flatmate says it’s against the rules? I live on the second floor of a converted Victorian flat in the UK, and my room is very prone to mould. I have had stuff ruined because of this. To manage this, I need to keep my window (facing the back of the property) open throughout the day. I’ve even placed a heavy desk beside it to prevent it from opening fully. However, my flatmate is really annoyed about it.

Apparently, they have different priorities.

She keeps saying that it’s against the rules and that insurance won’t allow it. I believe I have taken enough precautions to ensure that no one can fit through the open window. While I understand her concerns, I feel like my health should come first. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both viewpoints, but it’s not good for anyone to breathe mold.

Let’s check out what type of advice the fine folks over at Reddit might have to offer.

Here’s the best solution.

This is excellent info.

According to this person, she needs to find a better way to prevent the mold.

As this person explains, there’s a process to cleaning mold.

This needs to be reported ASAP.

The landlord must know they can find an effective way to rid the building of mold and make it safer for tenants.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.