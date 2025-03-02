Their Coworker Really Needs His Medication, But They’re Getting Sick And Tired Of Having To Pick It Up

Psychiatric medications are no joke.

AITA for refusing to take my coworker to pick up his medication? I have a co-worker who struggles a bit. He doesn’t drive and his state ID expired a little bit ago, and he takes a few different medications that get refilled at different times. If he goes too long without taking his medication, he quickly goes into withdrawals which affects his ability to work. He gets really sick and his ADHD and anxiety get really bad.

He normally calls a friend to pick up his meds for him, but his friend stopped being able to help him with this. I imagine needing to pick up someone else’s medication 3x a month got to be too much of a responsibility. And so one day, he was super desperate and asked me to pick them up for him. I felt bad for him and had a little extra time and so I agreed. Since then, I’ve picked up his medication 2x already. And my girlfriend’s even picked up 2 of his prescriptions when I wasn’t able to. So now, I’m his go-to anytime he needs a refill as no-one else will do it for him. And when I hesitate to agree to pick them up, he gets all guilt-trippy on me. Saying how hard it’s been going so long without them, and how he really needs them for work because if he doesn’t have them then he won’t be able to do his job. And this directly affects me because if he can’t work, then I’m the other night manager that has to then cover his shift.

Just last week, I had to come in on my one day off to cover for him because his withdrawals got so bad. I even picked up his medication on the way hoping he’d take it right then and stick it out. But no. He felt so terrible he had to go home and I was left to work the rest of his shift. I don’t want a repeat of this.

But last night, he called me to pick up another one of his medications, stressing that he’s already gone 4 days without it and he works tomorrow and really needs it to function. Tomorrow is my day off and I don’t want to get called in to cover for him because I didn’t pick up his medication. But I also need to set a boundary that I can’t keep picking up his meds just because he keeps procrastinating getting his ID renewed and doesn’t want to pay the fee to Uber there and get them himself.

I don’t like that his problem has become my problem. So, last night he begged me to take another hour out of my day off today to pick up another one of his medications. I texted him a few hours later telling him that I actually won’t be able to pick up his medication and he’ll need to find another way to get his meds from here on out. I would have called but it was 2am and I also really didn’t want to hear more begging and pleading and guilt-tripping. Now, let me stress that I have a bleeding heart and I’m almost always willing to help out a coworker or friend. But I didn’t agree to this now permanent gig and I feel taken advantage of. So, AITA for going back on my word

Or how there are PHARMACIES THAT DELIVER:

Seriously, I won’t mention the company by name here ’cause this isn’t an ad for them, but I use a pharmacy delivery service for the sheer convenience and I don’t even notice a price difference.

So if you or someone you know is in this situation, look up some delivery!

