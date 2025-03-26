Their Family Had A Naming Tradition For Babies, And Now That They’ve Broken The Tradition And Chosen A Different Name, Grandma Is Very Angry

Family traditions can be a lot of fun and a good way to link generations through the ages.

They can also become a giant fight, especially when the tradition involves how you pick a name for your baby.

Like in this story where a son and his mom are arguing about the name he picked for his baby.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for telling my mom to shut up and accept that my wife and I aren’t naming our kids the way she and dad named me and my siblings? My wife and I (both late 20s) had our first child together in June. Before he was born there was a lot of talk about names from different family members on both sides, but the pressure to tell was on my side specifically. We didn’t tell a soul what the name would be until our son was born and we had left the hospital. My parents were disappointed when we announced our sons name.

His family has a completely different way to picking baby names than his wife’s family does.

My family are very traditional in how they named us. We were each named after grandparents and that’s how they feel everyone should name their kids. My wife’s family don’t have a tradition when it comes to naming babies. They just name them and go. No fuss or insisting on certain names. But my wife’s side tends to favor more uncommon and unusual names.

He knew his family was expecting him to pick one of two names.

My wife’s and my taste tends to lean a lot more to her side than to mine which is how we ended up choosing the name Hollis for our son. This was not something my parents liked because they expected our son to be either Jack (my dad) or Parker (my FIL). But I know they were expecting a little Jack to be born, so that added to their reaction. But they quizzed us on our choice to “break tradition” and I told them it wasn’t a tradition my wife’s family used and we decided we weren’t going to have one either.

His family won’t let this go.

Over the last couple of months both parents have questioned why, have wanted to discuss other names for future babies. My mom has been the worst by far. She asked why we went with something so unlike the names we have in our family.

He explained his reasoning.

I told her our family wasn’t the only family involved, but that we also didn’t take the family tastes into account. We went with what we liked. She pointed out our taste were a lot like my ILs and I said yes, but that it wasn’t about my ILs and their taste, it was about my wife’s and my taste. I told her I was done discussing it and since that point I now change the topic or end the conversation when she brings it up or refuses to let it go.

Mom was not holding back her feelings!

We had a little naming ceremony on Saturday and my mom decided she was going to dig in her heels about the name and she told me we’d picked a stupid name and she hated it, she wanted us to change it and name him Jack or Parker. She told me we had no business breaking a long held tradition in our family and there’s a reason those traditions are there so foolish people can’t name their babies the worst names imaginable. She also said my ILs must be so smug thinking they’ll have at least two stupidly named grandkids like they had all stupidly named kids.

His mom thinks he’s the rude one!

I lost my temper. I told her to shut up and accept that we’re not naming our kids like she and dad named me and my siblings and I told her she would need to leave and learn to be more respectful because I would not take those insults against my wife or her family lying down. My mom hated being told to shut up and she said I had no excuse for rudeness to her face. I thought she was crazy when she was rude. AITA though?

Those are some pretty intense feelings about baby names!

Let’s go to the comments on Reddit:

This person is on OP’s side.

This person thinks an apology is in order. An apology from the mom, that is.

I’m gonna adopt the phrase “shiny spine.”

Honestly, the entitlement is off the charts.



This grandmother needs to back off!

